End of an era: Reus to leave Dortmund at the end of the season

"Borussia Dortmund and their long-term captain Marco Reus have mutually agreed not to extend the player’s contract, which expires at the end of the season," Dortmund said in a statement.

Long-serving Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is to leave the club at the end of the season, ending "an extraordinary era," the Bundesliga team said on Friday.



The Dortmund native has been at the club for 12 years since returning in 2012. Considering his time at the youth academy, Reus spent a total of more than 21 years at the club.



He played a crucial role in leading Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013 in London, which they lost to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. With the club, he won the German Cup twice (2017 and 2021).



Reus also served as Dortmund captain from 2018 to 2023.



"I'm incredibly grateful for and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund. I have spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, even though there have of course been difficult moments too," the player said.



"I already know now that I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season. And yet I'm happy that there is now clarity and that we can focus fully on the very important final games that we still have to play."



Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "We wish Marco all the best for his future. We very much hope that he will return to Dortmund after his playing career, because there are enough exciting challenges awaiting him here in Dortmund."



Reus initially didn't say whether he will sign with another club in summer. For the rest of the season, he will try to lead Dortmund to another Champions League final and once again in Wembley.



Dortmund have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.



"We have a big objective in our sights that we all want to achieve together," Reus said.









