VINICIUS JRS DOUBLE EARNS REAL MADRID 2-2 DRAW AT BAYERN

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scored twice, including a late penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in an entertaining Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie wide open.

The Brazilian, who put Real in front after 24 minutes, has now scored in the semi-finals for a third successive season.

Bayern had struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around before Vinicius' spot kick.

Facing each other for a record eighth time at this stage of the competition, it was Bayern who got off to a strong start, racking up half a dozen attempts on goal by the 15th minute with Leroy Sane and Harry Kane coming close.

Real needed only one chance to score though, stunning the home crowd against the run of play when Kroos sliced open the Bayern defence with a through ball and Vinicius Jr chased it down to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Kroos almost added another himself in the 51st but his curled shot was palmed wide by Neuer. Instead, it was Bayern who scored two minutes later with a solo effort and shot from Sane for a deserved equaliser.

Their comeback was complete in the 57th when Jamal Musiala was brought down by Lucas Vazquez and Kane sent Andriy Lunin the wrong way to put the home side ahead.

Real, chasing a 15th European Cup, levelled in the 83rd with Vinicius' penalty to set up a mouth-watering return leg in Madrid next week.

The winners will face either Borussia Dortmund or Paris St Germain, who meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday









