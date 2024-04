Manchester City secured their fifth consecutive English Premier League win when they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday.

Playing at City Ground, Manchester City found the goals with Josko Gvardiol in the 32nd minute and Erling Haaland in the 71st minute on matchday 35.

City, who have a game in hand, are one point behind leaders Arsenal with 79 points.

Nottingham Forest are 17th with 26 points.