Turkish boxer Cakiroglu becomes European champion for 3rd time in a row

Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu became European champion for the 3rd time in a row on Saturday.

Cakiroglu defeated Anastasia Kool from Russia to win the gold medal in the Women's Boxing Championships' 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Having two golds at European Championship events, the 27-year-old previously bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a gold in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.