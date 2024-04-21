Turkish rider Razgatlioglu finishes 2nd in first race in Netherlands

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu finished the first race in second place in the 3rd leg of the 2024 World Superbike Championship in the Netherlands on Saturday.

The race at the TT Circuit Assen ended early when the red flag waved with seven laps to go due to track conditions.

The 21-lap race ended with a red flag with 14 laps completed, with Tech3 E-Racing rider Italian Nicholas Spinelli winning the first race in the Netherlands and Ducati's Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista finishing third.

Razgatlioglu, who also marked the fastest lap, slipped to sixth place at the start in the wet, but later moved up to second place.

The 27-year-old finished on the podium for the fourth time in a row with his new team BMW Motorrad.

The Superpole and the second race of the weekend will take place on Sunday in the Dutch leg.









