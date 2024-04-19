Galatasaray renew contracts of 5 players, including longtime goalkeeper Muslera

Galatasaray extended the contracts of their five players, including team captain and longtime goalkeeper Fernando Muslera on Friday.

Uruguayan pair Muslera and Lucas Torreira, Turkish players Abdulkerim Bardakci, Kaan Ayhan and Baris Alper Yilmaz put pen to paper during a press conference held at the Istanbul football club's home ground RAMS Park.

All these players at the ceremony helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title last season.

Muslera, 37, said that he has been playing for the Lions for 13 years, and it was one of the most important moments of his life as he renewed his deal for a third time with Galatasaray.

"I spent many years of happiness with my family and friends here. Thank you very much everyone. I won 16 titles (at Galatasaray). Galatasaray is the biggest (club) in Türkiye and it needs to show this constantly. I will always be talked about here as the Galatasaray goalkeeper. I will continue to be a part of this team forever," the experienced player, who got emotional in his speech, said.

Muslera left Italy's Lazio for Galatasaray in 2011 and won 16 titles such as six Turkish Super Lig titles, four Turkish Cups and six Turkish Super Cups.

Torreira joined Galatasaray from London's Arsenal in 2022.

After winning the 2020 English FA Cup with Arsenal, Torreira helped Atletico Madrid secure the 2021 Spanish LaLiga title.















