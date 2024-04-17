Real Madrid beat Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid beat holders Manchester City 4-3 on penalties to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after the last-eight tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Rodrygo's early goal put the 14-time title-holders in charge at the Etihad Stadium after the first leg had ended 3-3.

Kevin De Bruyne had City back level with only 14 minutes of normal time remaining. After extra time failed to break the deadlock Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive spot-kick to send Real into the last four and a clash against Bayern Munich.







