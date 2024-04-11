Major football clubs, players wish their followers happy Eid Al-Fitr

Top football clubs and players took to social media to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

English Premier League teams published a special congratulations for the holiday.

"Wishing all Gooners celebrating a blessed and happy Eid al-Fitr," said Arsenal.

"Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!" came from Manchester City.

"Eid Mubarak to @ChelseaFCMuslim and all our supporters celebrating across the world," said Chelsea.

"Wishing all Newcastle United fans celebrating a blessed and happy Eid al-Fitr," Newcastle United said.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo used his X account to mark the festival.

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace, and happiness on this special day," Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in a white shirt.

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohammed Salah, Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema and Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat wished their followers a happy Eid Al-Fitr.

"Salam alaikum, Eid Mubarak to you all, and may Allah accept from us all," Benzema said in a short video clip of himself.

Italian Serie A clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan wished "Eid Mubarak" to the Muslims and their followers on their social media platforms.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays for Muslims and is celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan.