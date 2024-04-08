Everton deducted two points for second breach of financial rules

 Contact Us
Everton have been given an additional two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the period ending season 2022/23, it was announced Monday. This decision followed a previous six-point PSR penalty imposed on Everton and left the Merseyside club just two points above the relegation zone with seven league games left to play this season.

Published April 08,2024
Everton have received a two-point deduction, their second points cut this season, after the club's appeal against a Premier League charge for a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) was unsuccessful, the league said on Monday.

The independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club on a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of 16.6 million pounds ($21 million), including the impact of its two successive PSR charges, the league said.

"The commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately," it said in a statement.