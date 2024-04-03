Trabzonspor get six match fan-ban over pitch invasion

Turkish club Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six home matches behind closed doors after violent scenes marred a league game with rivals Fenerbahce last month, the country's football federation (TFF) said Wednesday.

Two Fenerbahce players, Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde and goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat, were also fined and handed one-match bans by the TFF's discipinary board.

Oosterwolde was punished for kicking a Trabzonspor fan who had run onto the pitch with his face covered.

A group of Trabzonspor fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle of the 3-2 home defeat on March 17.

The attacks took place as the Fenerbahce players and coaching staff celebrated their victory, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic being punched in the face.

The Black Sea team must also pay two fines totalling 3.1 million Turkish lira ($97,000).

Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel escaped punishment after punching a fan on the pitch.

His actions "did not meet the threshold for a violation of disciplinary rules," the board said.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino called the scenes "totally unacceptable".







