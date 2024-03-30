News Sports Leverkusen score again late to claim remarkable comeback win

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored twice late in the game with Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick to earn a 2-1 comeback win over Hoffenheim on Saturday and edge closer to the league title. Leverkusen, unbeaten in 39 matches across all competitions this season, are on 73 points with seven games.

Bayer Leverkusen were once again late to find the net, but claimed a 2-1 comeback win against Hoffenheim on Saturday and increased their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga standings to 13 points.



Maximilian Beier put Hoffenhiem ahead in the 33rd minute and his goal looked set to be the winner, especially with goalkeeper Oliver Baumann having a stunning performance to deny Leverkusen several times.



But the league leaders didn't give up hopes and first found the equalizer with Robert Andrich in the 88th minute, before taking all three points thanks to Patrik Schick's stoppage-time winner.



Leverkusen are now 13 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who host Borussia Dortmund later, and unbeaten in 39 matches across all competitions this season.



"I have no words. We believed in it until the end. It's something incredible. Unbelievable," Schick said.



Elsewhere, Freiburg routed Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0, VfL Wolfsburg defeated Werder Bremen 2-0, while RB Leipzig v Mainz and Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin both ended in a goalless draw.



Leverkusen started building pressure in the 18th minute, as Granit Xhaka hit an effort from the edge of the box over before Florian Wirtz curled one wide from a similar position.



But it was Hoffenheim to break the deadlock after Beier played a one-two with Wout Weghorst, received the ball back inside the box and put it between the legs of keeper Lukas Hradecky and into the net.



Xhaka curled a cross from the left to force Baumann into a good save in the 42nd, while Jonas Hofmann had a shot from inside the box saved. Hofmann was once again denied by Baumann shortly before the break.



Wirtz kicked off business in the second half with a superb move to get into the box before having his shot tipped wide by Baumann at the near post.



Schick and Amine Adli were both denied from close range within the space of a second as Baumann pulled off a stunning double save.



But there was nothing the keeper could do to keep Andrich's half volley out of his net in the 88th and was left even more frustrated when Schick smashed the winner past his reach in stoppage time to give Leverkusen another late win.



The victory caps a great week for Leverkusen, who on Friday announced that coach Xabi Alonso will stay at the club next season.



Freiburg took the early lead in the seventh minute after Michael Gregoritsch knocked home Lucas Höler's deflected strike.



Gregoritsch then had his effort saved early in the second half, but Merlin Röhl collected the loose ball to fire it low inside the net in the 47th, before Ritsu Doan completed the scoring in the 57th.



In Bremen, both the home team and Wolfsburg finished the game with 10 men each on the pitch, but the guests took the best out of the situation to pick up three points and end a run of 11 games without a win.



Bremen's Anthony Jung saw a red card in the 43rd and Wolfsburg broke the deadlock with Maxence Lacroix shortly before the break.



The goalscorer was subsequently sent off, but Lovro Majer's goal in the 84th secured Wolfsburg the win.







