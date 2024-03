BAYERN MUNICHS TITLE HOPES IN TATTERS AFTER 2-0 LOSS TO DORTMUND

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title hopes all but evaporated after a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday left them 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with seven games left.

Bayern, winners of the previous 11 league crowns, were inefficient in attack and their first shot on goal came late in the second half, with usually deadly striker Harry Kane having earlier missed their best chances.

For Dortmund, it was their first league win in Munich in 10 years and the Ruhr valley club tightened their hold on fourth place that leads to next season's Champions League group stage.

Dortmund scored with their first chance in the 10th minute after a mistake by Thomas Mueller and a superb through ball for Karim Adeyemi from Julian Brandt.

Adeyemi, battling for a spot in hosts Germany's Euro 2024 squad, completed the quick break with a fine finish to beat goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The Bayern keeper, stepping in for the injured Manuel Neuer, repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half but was beaten in the 83rd by Julian Ryerson's powerful low drive.

The Bavarians came close through Kane, who saw a header sail narrowly wide and another shot stopped by Mats Hummels.

With disappointed Bayern fans leaving the stadium before the end, the England striker -- the league's record signing at 100 million euros ($107.93 million) -- had the ball in the nete in the 89th only for his header to be disallowed for offside.

Bayern, who face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, stay on 60 points, while Leverkusen, 2-1 winners over Hoffenheim, have 73. Dortmund are fourth on 53, three ahead of RB Leipzig who were held 0-0 by lowly Mainz.