BAYERNS NEUER STILL NOT BACK IN TEAM TRAINING AHEAD OF DORTMUND GAME

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund as he is yet to return to team training and had another individual session on Thursday.



Neuer suffered an adductor injury while at the national team which ruled him out of matches against France and the Netherlands.



Should he not be available on Saturday against Dortmund Sven Ulreich is expected to deputise.



Also not in team training were midfielder Alekasandar Pavlovic and defender Raphael Guerreiro in the wake of illness and injury, respectively.



But Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane trained with the team and is expected to play against Dortmund after an ankle problem that made him miss England matches against Brazil and Belgium.



Kane scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in autumn against Dortmund, who have lost their last nine Bundesliga matches in Munich and not beaten Bayern since 2018.



Unlike in previous years the match known as Der Klassiker is not a table topper. Bayern in second are 10 points behind unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and Dortmund are fourth.











