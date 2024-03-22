Leicester City take legal action against Premier League over financial charge

Championship club Leicester issued "urgent legal proceedings" against the Premier League and the English Football League after being charged with an alleged financial breach.

The Foxes, who sit second in the Championship, were charged by the Premier League on Thursday for an alleged breach of top-flight profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Leicester, relegated from the Premier League last season, were also placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL on Friday in relation to its financial rules.

"Leicester have been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL," the club said in a statement.

"Leicester will be seeking that each of these proceedings is determined by an appropriate and fully independent legal panel."

The Premier League said the charge related to an alleged breach in the PSR assessment period ending 2022-23.

The EFL embargo is understood to be in relation to a March 1 submission forecasting the club's financial results for 2023-24.

Previous PSR charges against Everton and Nottingham Forest have resulted in points deductions being imposed on those Premier League clubs this season.

Leicester's hopes of automatic promotion back to the top tier would take a major hit if they were given a points deduction.

Enzo Maresca's side are behind first-placed Leeds on goal difference but have a game in hand.

Third-placed Ipswich are just one point adrift of Leicester, with the top two earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

"The club are committed to ensure that any charges against us are properly and proportionately determined, in accordance with the applicable rules, by the right bodies, and at the right time," Leicester's statement added.

"The EFL is aware that Leicester have disputed the EFL's entitlement to impose this constraint, which is both restrictive and premature, with more than a quarter of the club's 2023-24 reporting period remaining."

Leicester's Premier League charge will not be dealt with under the league's standard directions process which is designed to ensure cases are dealt with in the same season as charges are laid.

That is because the club had been relegated before the standard directions were adopted at the Premier League's annual general meeting last June.







