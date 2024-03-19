Real Madrid goalie Courtois suffers from knee injury again

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' return to the pitch was further delayed as he injured his right knee during a training session on Tuesday, the Spanish La Liga powerhouse said.

Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee, Madrid said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Belgian ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee last August, and was to return to action in the coming weeks. But now he is unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign.

Courtois left England's Chelsea to join Real Madrid in 2018. His contract at the Whites will expire in 2026.

He won a UEFA Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup, two Spanish La Liga titles, a Spanish Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid.