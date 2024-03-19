Brazil urges Israel to halt its violations against Lebanon

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieria urged Israel on Tuesday to halt its contempt for international decisions, including attacks on southern Lebanon.

Vieira made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut when he also met other officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Later, in a news conference with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Vieira underlined Brazil's support for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ensures border security between Lebanon and Israel.

Vieira said Bou Habib and he discussed developments in Gaza.

"I informed the Lebanese foreign minister that we support a two-state solution," said Vieira.

Bou Habib reiterated to his Brazilian counterpart that his government had previously expressed Lebanon's desire for peace and reassured Israel that Beirut does not seek war.

Since 2006, Brazil has maintained troops in Lebanon under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), responsible for monitoring the border between Lebanon and Israel.