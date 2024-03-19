Anadolu Efes defeat Olympiacos 85-72 in EuroLeague

Türkiye's Anadolu Efes defeated Greek team Olympiacos Piraeus 85-72 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 30 match on Tuesday.

Shane Larkin led the Istanbul side to victory with 15 points and six assists, while his teammate Will Clyburn contributed with 14 points at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

US forward Alec Peters dropped 19 points for Olympiacos.

Anadolu Efes are ranked 14th with 12 wins, 17 losses, while Olympiacos are placed fifth with 18 wins and 11 losses.

Fenerbahce Beko will host Spanish team Barcelona in Round 30 of Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Wednesday.