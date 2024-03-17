Leverkusen beat Freiburg 3-2 away as title march gathers pace

Relentless Bayer Leverkusen beat ninth-placed Freiburg 3-2 away on Sunday and moved another stride closer to their first Bundesliga title.



On Saturday, second-placed Bayern Munich won 5-2 at bottom side Darmstadt to trim the gap but Xabi Alonso's unbeaten team restored their 10-point lead with eight to play thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz, Adam Hložek and Patrik Schick.



Leverkusen have not lost in any competition all season but came the closest yet on Thursday when trailing 2-1 to Azerbaijan's Qarabag entering injury time in their Europe League last 16 second leg.



But Schick popped up twice for another remarkable Werkself win and Leverkusen quickly carried on where they left off with Germany playmaker Wirtz scoring in style after 2 minutes in Freiburg.



The hosts are hoping for another European adventure next season, having been battered by West Ham United in midweek, and Japan's Ritsu Doan equalized when he played a one-two with Lucas Höler and netted after 10 minutes.



The game was fairly even until Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu failed to scoop up the ball and Hložek had an easy finish five minutes before the break.



Fellow Czech forward Schick then expertly turned in Jeremie Frimpong's cross for 3-1 after the break before Yannik Keitel (79) set up a nervous finale.



The win stretched Leverkusen's record to 38 games unbeaten in all competitions this term and left Bayern with very little hope of a 12th straight title.



Borussia Dortmund, battling to get back into fourth and a guaranteed Champions League spot, welcome sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in Sunday's late game.



