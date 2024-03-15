UEFA imposes 3-match away ban on Fenerbahçe fans

Turkish club Fenerbahçe are banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for the next three UEFA competition matches, the disciplinary board for the European football authority announced on Friday.

The Yellow Canaries were banned due to crowd disturbances, lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, and acts of damage during the March 7 UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg game against Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also fined Fenerbahçe €80,000 ($87,000) and ordered it to contact Union Saint-Gilloise within 30 days from the date of the decision to settle the damage caused by its supporters.

Fenerbahçe will face Greek team Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals first leg game on April 11.