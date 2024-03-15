Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

 Contact Us
Manchester City, who hold the title, will face off against the record-breaking 14-time champions Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals following Friday's draw. This marks their third consecutive clash in the competition.

Published March 15,2024
Holders Manchester City will come up against record 14-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals after being paired together in Friday's draw, meaning the sides will meet in a third consecutive season in the competition.

Arsenal will face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain meet Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the other ties.

The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday:

QUARTER-FINALS

Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

SEMI-FINALS

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3

* Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

SCHEDULE

Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10

Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17

Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1

Semi-final second legs: May 7-8

FINAL

Wembley Stadium: June 1