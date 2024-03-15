Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

Arsenal will face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain meet Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the other ties.
The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday:
Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City
Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona
Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4
Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3
* Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home
Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10
Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17
Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1
Semi-final second legs: May 7-8
Wembley Stadium: June 1