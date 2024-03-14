New Germany call-up Pavlovic: My heart beats for both nations

Bayern Munich teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic's call-up to the Germany squad has forced him to make a decision about his future sooner than expected.



"My plan was not to decide between Germany and Serbia until after this year's European Championship. I had to make this decision immediately," the 19-year-old, who has a German mother and a Serbian father, told Bild on Thursday. "I was born and raised in Munich, have spent my entire footballing career at Bayern and am looking forward to the upcoming international matches with Germany. I would like to thank the Serbian association, who have also done a lot for me. My heart beats for both nations."



After just 14 competitive appearances for Bayern, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Pavlovic for the friendlies against France on March 23 and the Netherlands three days later.



Some pundits thought Nagelsmann had selected the player to fend off advances from Serbia even if he will not be in the final squad for the home Euros in June and July.



But the coach denied this, telling a news conference: "This was not a political decision. He has shown very good performances recently, was very calm and wanted every ball. We'll then see whether it's enough for the European Championship."



Nagelsmann added: "If he had said that he would rather play for Serbia, I wouldn't have nominated him. I don't interfere in any player's decision."



He could theoretically still play for Serbia given the Germany games are only friendlies.



