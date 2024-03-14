Champions League quarter, semifinal draws to take place on Friday

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draws will be made on Friday in Switzerland's Nyon.

The draw features the eight teams that came from the last 16.

Arsenal (England), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), and Real Madrid (Spain) will enter the last eight draw.

Manchester City are the defending champions.

It will be an open draw, which means there are no seedings and no country protection.

The quarterfinal first legs will be held on April 9-10, and the second legs on April 16-17.

The semifinals will begin on April 30, to be played on two-legged knockout format as in the quarterfinals.

This year's final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1. The home to men and women English national teams also hosted the 2011 and 2013 Champions League final.