Celta Vigo part ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss

It was announced by the LaLiga club on Tuesday that Celta Vigo has let go of their manager Rafael Benitez and his staff, eight months after their initial hiring. Currently, the team sits at 17th place in the standings with 24 points, just two points above the relegation zone following a 4-0 defeat against top-ranked Real Madrid last Sunday.

Published March 12,2024
The team "has not obtained the results expected by the club" during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager's tenure, Celta said in a statement.

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," they added.

Celta visit 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.