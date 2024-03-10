 Contact Us
Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa 4-0 as McGinn sees red

Published March 10,2024
Tottenham Hotspur hammered 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to four second-half goals, allowing them to close the gap with their Birmingham rivals to two points in the chase for Champions League football next season.

Starting the day five points behind their fourth-placed hosts, Spurs struck twice early in the second half with James Maddison volleying the opener in the 50th minute and Brennan Johnson netting the second three minutes later after Villa gave the ball away cheaply.

Any chance the home side had of staging a comeback all but disappeared when John McGinn was shown a straight red card in the 65th minute for clattering Spurs defender Destiny Udogie.

With Villa on the ropes, Spurs captain Son Heung-min and substitute Timo Werner both scored home in stoppage time for a 4-0 victory that moves them to 53 points, two behind Villa with the London side also having a game in hand.