Verstappen again tops Saudi practice despite potential distractions

Triple world champion Max Verstappen was again fastest on Friday in final practice for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix, having also gone quickest in Thursday's opening session.



Aston Martin's Fernado Alonso topped the timesheets in second practice on Thursday but Dutchman Verstappen underlined his dominance of the sport by setting a best lap of 1 minute 28.412 on the Jeddah street track.



Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second fastest, 0.196 seconds adrift, with Verstappen's Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez third.



Briton Oliver Bearman, 18, replaced Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari after the Spaniard was ruled out of the weekend with appendicitis which requires surgery.



Bearman was a creditable 10th fastest. Sauber's Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily to cut the length of the session.



The F1 weekend is running Thursday to Saturday in Saudi Arabia due to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starting on Sunday. Last week's events in Bahrain also followed the same pattern as rules say there must be no less than a week between races.



Qualifying takes place later on Friday, with Verstappen hot favourite for pole despite the ongoing controversy engulfing his Red Bull team.



Verstappen won the Bahrain opener last weekend despite team principal Christian Horner being under pressure following an investigation into his conduct with a female employee.



The Briton was cleared by the team before the Bahrain race but more unproven allegations have come out in the press. There has also been a war of words with Verstappen's father Jos, who has said the team could explode if Horner remains as team principal.



His son said on Wednesday that his father "is not a liar," leaving Horner, who has protested his innocence throughout, even further exposed.



To further complicate matters, the PA news agency said on Thursday that Horner's original accuser has been suspended by Red Bull.



Horner was later quoted by PA as telling reporters that "I can't comment on anything that is confidential between an employee and the company" and called for an end to the rumours.



