Messi, Shiffrin and Germany basketball team among Laureus nominees

Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Novak Djokovic, Mikaela Shiffrin and the Germany men's basketball team are among the nominees for the 2024 Laureus sports awards.



Football superstar and 2023 award winner Messi, Formula One champion Max Verstappen and record tennis Grand Slam winner Djokovic are competing for the sportsman of the year award.



"I have won this award four times, and each one has been very special and unforgettable in its own way. It's an honour unlike any other," Djokovic said.



The category also includes 2023 athletics world champions Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.



Record alpine skiing race winner Shiffrin received a nomination for a second consecutive winner. The US star was aiming for a third straight overall World Cup title this season, but hasn't competed since January due to injury.



"Since I reset the record last season (for race wins), I've thought a lot about why a record is actually important to an athlete. It's not important to merely break records or reset records. It's important to set the tone for the next generation and inspire them," Shiffrin said.



She was nominated to the sportswoman of the year award alongside tennis world number one Iga Swiatek, 2023 World Cup champion Aitana Bonmati and 2023 athletics world champion Shericka Jackson.



The Germany men's basketball team, powered by tournament MVP Dennis Schröder, are in contention for world team of the year after winning a thrilling World Cup semi-final over the US before clinching the title against Serbia.



Other nominees include F1 champions Red Bull and the Spain women's football team.



Simone Biles, who returned to gymnastics after a two-year absence undertaken to focus on her mental health and won four golds at the 2023 world championships was nominated to the comeback of the year award.



The Laureus awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year.



