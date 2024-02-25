Liverpool claim League Cup with 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea

Liverpool won the League Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 through a late extra-time goal from captain Virgil van Dijk after a fierce end-to-end battle at Wembley on Sunday.

Dutchman Van Dijk rose to meet a corner in the 118th minute and nodded home in front of cheering Liverpool fans.

The two teams had numerous chances in the first 90 minutes.

Both sides had goals ruled out after long VAR checks, with Raheem Sterling's first-half effort for Chelsea cancelled out because Nicolas Jackson was offside in the build-up while Van Dijk's second-half header was disallowed for an infringement by Wataru Endo.

Both teams also hit the post, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in the first half and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher in the second.

It was the third Cup victory for Juergen Klopp's Liverpool over Chelsea in two years, the Reds winning the League and FA Cups in 2022 after goalless draws and penalty shootouts.