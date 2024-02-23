Valencia-Granada match postponed following deadly fire

 Contact Us
LaLiga announced on Friday that the league match between Valencia and Granada, originally set for Saturday, has been postponed due to a tragic fire in the eastern coastal city of Valencia.

Published February 23,2024
Valencia's league match against Granada that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday has been postponed following a deadly fire in the eastern coastal city, LaLiga said on Friday.

The game had been scheduled to be played at Granada's Los Carmenes stadium but Valencia requested the postponement after several people were killed in the fire that ran through a 14-storey tower block in the Spanish city and a three-day period of mourning was announced.

"In line with the three days of mourning declared in the Valencian region, Valencia CF will fly flags at half-mast at our facilities. We also offer our help to institutions and emergency services for any need that they may have," Valencia said in a statement.

The city of Valencia has also suspended the start of the month-long annual "Fallas" festival, which includes torching large cardboard statues and a fireworks display.

Valencia are eighth in the league with 36 points.