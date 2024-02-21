News Sports Zidane, Klopp, Alonso, maybe Löw - who could succeed Tuchel at Bayern?

Bayern Munich have confirmed that coach Thomas Tuchel will depart at the end of the season, and they are currently in search of his replacement. Various notable coaches are being considered for the position at the renowned Bundesliga club.

Bayern Munich have announced that coach Thomas Tuchel will leave after the season, and they will now be looking for a successor.



Several prominant coaches will be mentioned in connection with the job at the record Bundesliga champions.



Jürgen Klopp announced last month he would leave Liverpool after almost nine years and he would certainly be welcomed by many fans. But Klopp has also said he wants to take a break, which was confirmed by his agent Marc Kosicke who confirmed after the Tuchel news that Klopp would neither take over a club or a national team next season. Klopp has also been mentioned as a future Germany coach.



Hansi Flick led Bayern to a title treble in 2020 before leaving a year later, reportedly because he didn't get on with board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic. Salihamidzic has since left, and Flick is without a job since his national team term ended last autumn.



Xabi Alonso, the former Spanish world and European champion player, is seen as the hottest young coach after going unbeaten so far this season with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Bayern 3-0 recently. Alonso played for Bayern in the dusk of his career. But he also has a Liverpool history highlighted by 2005 Champions League glory and is considered a top candidate to succeed Klopp at Anfield.



Joachim Löw led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title during his 15-year term as national team coach which ended in 2021. He has been out of the job for almost three years and a comeback at Bayern would be stunning but he would know several players from his Germany time, such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich.



Zinédine Zidane led Real Madrid to three Champions League titles 2016-2018 while his second term at the club 2019-2021 was not quite as successful. The 1998 World Cup winner and three-time World Footballer of the Year has mainly been linked with the national team job in his native France but Didier Deschamps is showing no signs of quitting. Zidane also doesn't speak German, which Bayern bosses reportedly consider a mandatory requirement.



Jose Mourinho is said to be taking German lessons and has enjoyed a wealth of success including all three European trophies and national titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. He recently had to go at Roma but his defensive gameplan doesn't really suit Bayern.



Sebastian Hoeneß is the nephew of former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß and son of ex-Bayern striker Dieter Hoeneß. He has a Bayern history as youth and reserve team coach. Now at VfB Stuttgart, he first saved them from relegation last season and then led them to third place in the Bundesliga this term. However, a job on the Bayern hotseat may be too early for him.



Antonio Conte has won national titles with Juventus, Inter and Chelsea while his last engagement at Harry Kane's previous club Tottenham Hotspur was not as successful and he had to leave 11 months ago. Bayern have had Italian coaches in the past in Giovanni Trappatoni and Carlo Ancelotti.












