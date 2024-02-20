German world champion footballer Andreas Brehme dead at age 63

Andreas Brehme is shown in this 2004 photo. (AP)

German world champion footballer Andreas Brehme has passed away at age 63, his official Instagram account said Tuesday.

"Andreas Brehme, 9.11.1960 - 20.02.2024 - R.I.P.," the post said.

The German Bundesliga commemorated Brehme with a post saying: "Bundesliga mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme. The scorer of the winning goal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final and two-time German champion has died at the age of 63. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former fullback Brehme's most memorable achievement was netting the winning goal for West Germany against Maradona's Argentina in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final.

He also helped Bayern Munich bag the 1986-87 German Bundesliga title, Inter Milan win the 1988-89 Italian Serie A title and 1991 UEFA Cup, and Kaiserslautern grab the 1997-98 German Bundesliga title.

Brehme made 86 international appearances with the German National Football Team and scored 8 goals.