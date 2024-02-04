Stephen Curry scores 60, but Hawks sink Warriors in OT

Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in overtime, allowing the host Atlanta Hawks to overcome a 60-point explosion by Stephen Curry for a 141-134 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Capping a wild sprint to the regulation finish line for teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks forged a 123-123 tie when Murray nailed a 14-footer with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Curry, who had scored 13 Warriors points in a row to reach 52 by that point, had a chance to win it, but couldn't connect on a running banker at the regulation horn.

The overtime was all Hawks, who secured their fourth consecutive win by scoring the extra period's first 11 points.

Onyeka Okongwu connected from the interior and Jalen Johnson converted a drive to give Atlanta the upper hand in the first 63 seconds of overtime before Murray slammed the door with a three-point play and two perimeter jumpers.

Curry, who had 22 of his 60 points in the fourth period, scored eight of Golden State's 11 points in overtime, completing his second career 60-point game. His bid for a new career-high, a 3-pointer with 54.3 seconds left, was off the mark, leaving him two shy of the 62 he had against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

Curry shot 22-for-38 overall and 10-for-23 on 3-point attempts.

Trae Young dueled Curry evenly for most of the night and wound up with a team-high 35 points for the Hawks. He connected on seven of his 11 3-point attempts.

Hawks big men Okongwu (22 points, game-high 16 rebounds) and Clint Capela (17 points, 15 rebounds) combined for 39 points and 31 rebounds, while Johnson had a third Atlanta double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds to complement a game-high-tying eight assists.

Murray, who shot just 9-for-24 from the field, totaled 19 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 13 for Atlanta.

Lester Quinones had 17 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 16 before fouling out and Brandin Podziemski finished with 15 to go with a team-high 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who were seeking a third straight win.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting and Kevon Looney collected 10 rebounds for the short-handed Warriors, who lost Andrew Wiggins (two points) to an ankle injury shortly before halftime.









