Mexico City's Azteca Stadium to host opening match of 2026 World Cup: FIFA

Mexico's Azteca Stadium will host the opening game of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Sunday.

The expanded 48-team tournament is being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The Azteca will become the first stadium to host World Cup tournament games in three separate editions after 1970 and 1986.

The venue hosted the finals of the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.