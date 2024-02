News Sports Helicopter crash claims lives of 2 pilots in south-east Türkiye

In a tragic incident, a police helicopter crash in south-east Türkiye resulted in the loss of two pilot lives. Additionally, a technician was reported injured by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Sunday morning via X, previously known as Twitter.

The helicopter had taken off from an airport in Hatay and was on its way to the Gaziantep airport - both located in southern Türkiye - but contact was lost late on Saturday evening.