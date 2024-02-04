Arsenal claim 3-1 win over Liverpool in Premier League

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their second goal with Kai Havertz. (REUTERS Photo)

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday in week 23 of the English Premier League.

Bukayo Saka scored a 14-minute goal, Gabriel Martinelli netted in the 67th minute, and Leandro Trossard added a stoppage-time goal in the 90th minute for the Gunners in the Emirates stadium.

The Reds found a 45-minute own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes but they were down to 10 men after Ibrahima Konate was shown a red card in the 88th minute.

Arsenal, who ended Liverpool's 15-match unbeaten run in the English top division, increased their points to 49.

Having 51 points, leaders Liverpool are two points ahead of the London club.