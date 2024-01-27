Kyle Kuzma, Wizards surge past Pistons

Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the host Detroit Pistons 118-104 on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Poole contributed 17 points for the Wizards, who outscored Detroit 31-19 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Gafford had 15 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made three steals.

Marvin Bagley III, who was traded by the Pistons to the Wizards earlier this month, had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Tyus Jones supplied 12 points and nine assists, and Deni Avdija added 10 points.

The Wizards were playing their second game since assistant Brian Keefe was named interim head coach, replacing Wes Unseld Jr.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 30 points. Cade Cunningham had 20 points and 12 assists but also committed seven turnovers. Cunningham missed the previous eight games with a left knee strain.

Isaiah Stewart added 11 points with seven rebounds, while Jalen Duren had 10 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.

Bogdanovic had 16 first-half points as the Pistons led 63-61 at halftime. Detroit led by as much as 12 points but was hampered by 10 turnovers. Kuzma topped the Wizards with 14 points.

Kuzma scored eight points in the third quarter, which ended with the Wizards clinging to an 87-85 advantage.

The Pistons scored the first four points in the fourth, but the Wizards answered with a 10-2 spurt. Corey Kispert started it off with a layup and completed it with a 3-pointer.

Bagley hit three free throws to give the Wizards a 102-96 advantage. Poole made a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 105-98 lead with 5:09 left in regulation.

After a Jaden Ivey turnover, Kuzma scored inside to stretch the lead to nine. Kuzma's stepback 3-pointer with 2:42 left gave Washington a 111-101 lead.

Following two Cunningham free throws, Kuzma scored in the lane on a turnaround jumper. Cunningham missed a jumper on the Pistons' next possession and Gafford scored in transition off an Avdija feed.







