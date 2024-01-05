Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi diagnosed with facial fracture to be ineligible 'for a while'

Galatasaray's Argentine star Mauro Icardi will be out of action "for a while" due to a facial injury sustained previously, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, Galatasaray said that Icardi, 30, was diagnosed with "fracture in his facial bones after a blow" during the Fenerbahçe derby on Dec. 24, 2023, and following the ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, and plastic surgery consultations he was decided "not to play for a while."

The same source added that after the 20th day of the trauma, Icardi's injury will be assessed, and he would be able to play with a face mask if necessary.

Icardi, a former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain forward, scored 17 goals and made six assists in 27 appearances this season.

After a season-long loan spell at Galatasaray, fan favorite Icardi joined the Istanbul powerhouse permanently in July.

Last season he helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title.