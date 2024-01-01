 Contact Us
News Sports Man United's midfieder Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

Man United's midfieder Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

According to United's announcement on Monday, Donny van de Beek, the midfielder for Manchester United, will spend the remainder of the 2023-24 season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite joining United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam, the 26-year-old Dutch player has not been a regular starter for the team.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 01,2024
Subscribe
MAN UNITEDS MIDFIEDER VAN DE BEEK LOANED TO FRANKFURT FOR REST OF SEASON

Manchester United midfieder Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Dutch international joined United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam but has not featured regularly for the club. He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022.

After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.

"Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany," United said in a statement.

"Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February."