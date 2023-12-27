News Sports 'Kane and Bundesliga a love at first sight': Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that he was always convinced that England captain Harry Kane would be the ideal summer acquisition for both the Bundesliga champions and the entire league.

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he was convinced from the outset that England captain Harry Kane was the perfect summer signing for the Bundesliga champions and the whole league.



Striker Kane arrived in August from Tottenham Hotspur for a Bayern record fee of around €100 million ($110 million), after Bayern realised they needed a top striker because the squad couldn't make up for the 2022 departure of Robert Lewandowski.



Kane has been an instant hit, tops the Bundesliga scoring charts with 21 goals, and has added four in the Champions League where Bayern also have big ambitions. In addition, the club has sold more than 100,000 Harry Kane shirts.



"I was convinced from the outset that it would work. Harry Kane and the Bundesliga is probably a love at first sight," Rummenigge, who is part of Bayern's supervisory board, told dpa.



"We are super satisfied with Harry. And we were convinced from the outset that we need this kind of player to be have a top man on this position again. Because the other players couldn't compensate the 40 to 50 goals Robert Lewandowski guaranteed us."



Club president Herbert Hainer has named Kane "a sports star and a gentleman who does Bayern good," and captain Manuel neuer said that Kane became part of the dressing room and the team "really quickly."



Coach Thomas Tuchel added: "It is the whole package. He is a top personality, an absolut leader. He has performed at top level. We are happy that Harry is so much in the spotlight."



Munich are Kane's first club outside of England, and after "not knowing what to expect" he is now "loving every minute."



Kane is enjoying a first-ever winter break at the moment, on holiday with his family which will then finally also join him in Munich.



"We're going somewhere hot, so we'll spend 10 days and just enjoy that time. I'm going to text all my mates in England a picture of me on the beach somewhere," he said last week.



Training resumes on Tuesday, and some believe that he can break Lewandowski's single season Bundesliga scoring record of 41 goals.



But Rummenigge cautioned, saying: "I think it is too early to speculate on season records.



"What impresses me most about Harry is his team-orientated style of play. He goes every metre, he's not afraid to make a run. And that also motivates the others. The goals are just one part of his quality."



Kane, who has never won a title after losing the 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea, said after the group stage that the continental trophy was the aim, with the 2024 decider in his home town of London at Wembley, and the one in 2025 in Bayern's home stadium in Munich.



But Rummenigge remained cautious here as well, saying: "As far as the Champions League final is concerned, it's a bit like Christmas: I wish for a white Christmas every year, but unfortunately I haven't had my wish fulfilled that often in recent years.



"Of course, our fans always dream of playing in the final. The Champions League is only just getting started with the knockout phase," he said, with Bayern facing Lazio in the last 16.











