Super Lig derby between Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ends in goalless draw

The Trendyol Super Lig week 18 derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray ended in a goalless draw on Sunday.

With this result, both teams failed to get an advantage in the title race.

The Yellow Canaries failed to use their home-field advantage, while the Lions could not get their 4th victory in their last six Super Lig games against Fenerbahçe, at the latter's home field, Sukru Saracoglu.

Fenerbahçe, with 44 points, are at the top spot, while Galatasaray are just behind them with a goal difference in the standings.

SUNDAY'S TRENDYOL SUPER LIG RESULTS:

Konyaspor-Kayserispor: 2-0

Adana Demirspor-Antalyaspor: 2-1

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray: 0-0