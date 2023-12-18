Galatasaray paired with Sparta Prague in play-off round of UEFA Europa League

Galatasaray will face the Czech team Sparta Prague in the play-off round as they strive to advance to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

The draw for the play-off round took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, following the group matches in the second most important club-level football competition in Europe.

Having finished third in Group A of the Champions League and earned the right to participate in the Europa League play-offs, Galatasaray was drawn against Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic. Galatasaray will play the first leg at home and the second leg away.

The first legs of the UEFA Europa League play-off round will be played on February 15, 2024, with the return matches scheduled for February 22, 2024.