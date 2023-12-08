Lewandowski, 35, says: 'I can play for another three or four years'

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 35, feels he can play until he is almost 40.



"I still have this feeling and this passion in me. I think I can play for another three or four years because I feel very good physically," he told Spanish daily sports newspaper Marca on Friday.



The ex-Bayern Munich star also said he does not see a future as a coach.



After becoming the top scorer in LaLiga last season following his move to Barça, Lewandowski has only scored seven goals in 13 games this term due to injury. But he is not worried.



"I have the feeling that I'm in the right place at the right time," he said.









