Fenerbahçe secure 2-1 win over Spartak Trnava on road as King scores twice

Fenerbahçe defeated Spartak Trnava 2-1 in Group H of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock, but Fenerbahçe scored the opener with Joshua King in the 70th minute at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho.

King scored another goal in the 81st minute while Trnava's Kelvin Ofori netted in the 88th minute.

After a minute, Fenerbahçe's Sebastian Szymanski made a close-range finish but his goal was declared offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) inspection.

With this result, Fenerbahçe are atop Group H with 6 points, Nordsjaelland are second with three points, Ludogorets are third with three, and Spartak Trnava are at the bottom of the table without a point.

LUGANO STAGE LATE COMEBACK TO BEAT BEŞİKTAŞ 3-2 ON THE ROAD



Lugano came back to defeat Beşiktaş 3-2 in Group D of the UEFA Conference League at Beşiktaş Park.

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice for Beşiktaş in the 38th and 52nd minutes while the Turkish club were down to 10 men after Valentin Rosier received a red card in the 61st minute.

The Swiss club found goals with Ignacio Aliseda in the 81st minute and Shkelqim Vladi in the 86th minute while Eric Bailly produced a 90th-minute own goal.

Lugano are at the top of the table with four points and Club Brugge are second with four points while third-place Beşiktaş and fourth-place Bodo/Glimt have one point each.