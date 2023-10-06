Beşiktaş head coach Şenol Güneş leaves club after home loss in European campaign

Beşiktaş head coach Şenol Güneş on Friday left the Turkish football club, a day after home loss in their European campaign.

Beşiktaş in a statement said Güneş, 71, met the club's chair Ahmet Nur Çebi after losing to Lugano, told him a change was needed, and would respect every decision by the board.

The Turkish club confirmed Güneş resigned, and thanked him for the efforts and service.

Swiss team Lugano defeated 10-man Beşiktaş 3-2 in Thursday's third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League group match in Istanbul.

Beşiktaş forward Vincent Aboubakar scored double before the clock hit 60 minutes. Lugano scored three goals-including an own goal by Eric Bailly-in the final nine minutes to shock the Black Eagles at the Beşiktaş Park.

Güneş was Beşiktaş' boss in two different spells, guiding the Istanbul club to back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017.

His second spell at Beşiktaş lasted for almost a year.

In the ongoing Super Lig season, Beşiktaş are ranked fourth spot with 13 points in seven matches, eight points behind leaders and archrivals Fenerbahce.

Güneş' biggest achievement was Türkiye's bronze medal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

He also coached Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, and won the Turkish Cup.