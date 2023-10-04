2 doping cases caught at Asian Games

Two doping cases were found in the ongoing Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Chinese state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Announcing the two cases, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said Saudi Arabia's long-distance runner Mohammed Yousef Al-Asiri has been provisionally suspended after his Sept. 26 test returned positive for the prohibited substance darbepoetin, Xinhua News reported.

Last week, boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani from Afghanistan tested positive for the non-specified prohibited substances, it said.