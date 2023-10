News Sports UEFA starts ticket sale for Euro 2024 in Germany

UEFA, the governing body of European football, will commence ticket sales for Euro 2024 in Germany on Tuesday at 2 pm (1200 GMT). Fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for specific matches until October 26, with ticket allocation being determined through a lottery system.

Published October 03,2023

Over 1.2 million tickets will be available during the first sales period and prices start at €30 ($31.43) in the cheapest category for group stage matches.



The best category for the final in Berlin will cost €1,000.



With the exception of hosts Germany, fans still won't know which teams they will see live, as no other nation has qualified yet and the group stage draw will take place on December 2.



Germany play their group stage matches in Munich on June 14, in Stuttgart on June 19 and in Frankfurt on June 23. Their opponents will be set by the draw.



There will be no paper tickets, and those who succeed in getting one, will receive it in digital format.