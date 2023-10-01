Fenerbahçe win 7 out of 7 by trouncing Rizespor 5-0

By trouncing Caykur Rizespor 5-0 on Sunday, Istanbul's Fenerbahçe finished out a perfect lucky seven, winning seven out of seven Trendyol Super Lig games.

Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski drew early first blood for the hosts in the third minute, and the first half ended 1-0 at Ulker Stadium.

In the second half, Irfan Can Kahveci scored the second goal in the 47th minute, then veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko netted another in the 62nd minute.

Dusan Tadic made a goal in the 75th minute, then Joshua King wrapped up the final score of 5-0 in the 93rd minute.

With Sunday's game, the Yellow Canaries took the top spot in the standings with a flawless run of 21 points, while Rizespor placed eighth with 11 points.

On Monday Kasyerispor will host Basaksehir in the last game of week 7.