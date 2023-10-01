Bayern Munich hold onto 2-2 draw with Leipzig

Bayern's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP)

Bayern Munich held onto a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in a German Bundesliga week 6 game on Saturday.

Leipzig's Belgian forward Lois Openda drew first blood in the 20th minute, and then six minutes later French defender Castello Lukeba made it 2-0 at Red Bull Arena.

In the second half, the Bavarians got hopeful with British striker Harry Kane's goal from a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

German winger Leroy Sane's equalizer came in the 70th minute, and Bayern Munich settled for their second Bundesliga draw this season.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich placed third with 14 points, while Leipzig are in the number five spot with 13 points in the standings.