Tottenham beat 9-men Liverpool, Man City suffers 1st stumble this season

Tottenham Hotspur got a long-awaited win over Liverpool in an English Premier League week 7 game on Saturday.

The Spurs beat Liverpool 2-1 to clinch their first Premier League victory over the Reds since October 2017.

Liverpool's English midfielder Curtis Jones was sent off with an early red card in the 26th minute, then Heung-min Son scored the first goal of the hosts in the 36th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Before the end of the first half, the Reds' Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo leveled the score in the 49th minute.

Liverpool's Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota was also sent off by the referee in the 69th minute.

The nine-man Reds tried to hold on to a draw until their Cameroonian defender Cody Gakpo netted an own goal in the 96th minute.

With the match, Tottenham climbed to the number two spot with 17 points, while Liverpool placed fourth with 16 points in the league standings.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS MAN CITY SUFFER FIRST DEFEAT THIS SEASON



Reigning champions Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the 2023-24 season at the hands of the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

After Wolverhampton got an early lead as the Citizens' Ruben Dias put the ball into his own net in the 13th minute, Julian Alvarez equalized in the 58th minute at Molineux Stadium.

The hosts' South Korean attacker Hee-chan Hwang tallied the winning goal in the 66th minute.

Manchester City stayed at the top spot with 18 points, while Wolverhampton placed 13th with seven points in the Premier League standings.