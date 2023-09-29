Atletico down Osasuna in tense Liga clash

Atletico Madrid backed up their impressive derby victory over Real Madrid at the weekend with a 2-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga on Thursday.

The three points took Diego Simeone's side up to fifth place, six points behind surprise leaders Girona with a game in hand.

Atletico dominated the opening period and deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a left-footed drive from French international Antoine Griezmann.

Osasuna battled hard in the second half and thought they had equalised when David Garcia Zubiria headed home in the 75th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out and Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for protesting.

Rodrigo Riquelme then hit Atletico's second in the 81st minute before a bad-tempered conclusion saw red cards for Atletico's Alvaro Morata and Ezequiel Avila of Osasuna.





