Six-time Olympic luge champion Geisenberger ends her career

Six-time Olympic luge champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany has said she is retiring from the sport at age 35.



"I have decided to end my career and I am looking forward to the winter as a passive luge enthusiast," she told broadcasters BR on Sunday night.



Geisenberger won six Olympic golds and one bronze, with the last two golds 2022 in Beijing in the singles and team events making her Germany's most successful Winter Olympian.



She won 37 medals in all at global and European championships, including nine world titles, eight overall World Cup titles and 74 World Cup race wins in a career spanning 16 years.



"It was a great, great time. I was able to enjoy every second so much, I was able to celebrate successes. It was insane! If someone had told me that beforehand, I would have said: No way! Now I'm looking forward to the future," Geisenberger said.



